Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $339.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.87.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Cha acquired 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 67,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

