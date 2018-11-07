Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 685,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 341,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.00%.

In other news, insider Xiaoming Hu acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 137,961 shares of company stock valued at $568,433. 28.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Kandi Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

