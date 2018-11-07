Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 713,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 214,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $4,177,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,164 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,304. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

