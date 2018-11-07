Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 394.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 73.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 185.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/kayne-anderson-mlp-midstream-invstmnt-co-kyn-shares-sold-by-bay-colony-advisory-group-inc-d-b-a-bay-colony-advisors.html.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

