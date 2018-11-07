Kemper Corp (KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Kemper posted sales of $697.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Kemper had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Kemper news, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 965 shares in the company, valued at $75,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $41,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.83. 391,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kemper has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.11.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

