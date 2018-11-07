Kemper (KMPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMPR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.11. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 804,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,916,000 after acquiring an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,207 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 690,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,829,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

