Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €33.50 Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.63 ($33.29).

PSM stock opened at €20.92 ($24.33) on Tuesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a twelve month high of €41.77 ($48.57).

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

