Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. 2,791,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a positive rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 42,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $999,977.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 198,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,173. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

