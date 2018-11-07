Kevin James Flick Buys 24,600 Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) insider Kevin James Flick purchased 24,600 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,880.00.

TSE:CNE opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$3.54 and a 12-month high of C$4.76.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.81 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

