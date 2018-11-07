KeyCorp Weighs in on Integer Holdings Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.95 million. Integer had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Integer to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.88. Integer has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

In other news, Director William B. Summers, Jr. sold 26,661 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $2,161,407.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Mcevoy sold 21,667 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,666,842.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,985 shares of company stock worth $7,746,140 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,473,000 after purchasing an additional 447,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 67.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at $6,927,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Integer by 59.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 204,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 76,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at $4,626,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

