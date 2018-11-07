Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,653,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,499% from the previous session’s volume of 1,324,103 shares.The stock last traded at $58.34 and had previously closed at $57.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,313,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,519,000 after purchasing an additional 540,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 726,653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

