New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,126 shares during the period. Knoll accounts for 1.7% of New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY owned about 0.56% of Knoll worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,862,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Knoll by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 181,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,213,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after buying an additional 179,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 753,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

In other Knoll news, Director John F. Maypole acquired 1,500 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roxanne B. Klein sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $42,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,175. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNL opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $992.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Knoll had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/knoll-inc-knl-position-boosted-by-new-amsterdam-partners-llc-ny.html.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.