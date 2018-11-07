Know Labs Inc (KNWN) CEO Purchases $188,750.00 in Stock

Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN) CEO Phillip Bosua bought 755,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNWN opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Know Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Know Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for identification, authentication, and diagnosis. It offers ChromaID Lab Kit, which scans and identifies solid surfaces targeting various markets, including commercial paint manufacturers, pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, process control companies, currency paper and ink manufacturers, security cards, cosmetic companies, scanner manufactures, and food processing companies.

