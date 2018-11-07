Kosmos Energy (KOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $9.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KOS. Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 773,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,877. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $50,818,795.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

