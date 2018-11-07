Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comcast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $647,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

