Kura Oncology (KURA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

KURA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 243,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

