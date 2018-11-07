Landec Co. (LNDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDC. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,607. Landec has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $382.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 15.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

