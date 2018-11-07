Lannebo Fonder AB Has $8.66 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.0% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,873,000 after acquiring an additional 478,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

