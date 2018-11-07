Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 210000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Get Lattice Biologics alerts:

Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/lattice-biologics-lbl-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-02-2.html.

About Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.