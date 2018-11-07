NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 55,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $837,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NetSuite stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. NetSuite Inc has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $110.99.

Get NetSuite alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lawrence E. Golub Buys 55,815 Shares of NetSuite Inc (N) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/lawrence-e-golub-buys-55815-shares-of-netsuite-inc-n-stock.html.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NetSuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.