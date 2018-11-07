Lawrence E. Golub Buys 55,815 Shares of NetSuite Inc (N) Stock

NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 55,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $837,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NetSuite stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. NetSuite Inc has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $110.99.
About NetSuite
NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.
