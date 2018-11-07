Leerink Swann Weighs in on CIGNA Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CI)

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for CIGNA in a report issued on Monday, November 5th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CIGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

NYSE:CI opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 254.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 98.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

