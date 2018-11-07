LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in LHC Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,030. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.03 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

