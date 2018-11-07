Libbey (LBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LBY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,180. Libbey has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Separately, Dougherty & Co upgraded Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Libbey by 695.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Libbey by 39.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 305,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Libbey by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Libbey by 33.8% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Libbey by 7.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,026,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 140,994 shares during the last quarter.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

