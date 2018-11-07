Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) Holdings Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,084 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 12.25% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 20.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 429,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 74,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

BATRA opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

