Liberty Braves Group Series B (BATRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series B stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series B has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

