Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.24.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

