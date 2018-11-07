Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Weir Group (WEIR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price (down previously from GBX 2,500 ($32.67)) on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,201.76 ($28.77).

Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,600 ($20.91). 813,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

