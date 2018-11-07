Lincoln National Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Langen Mcalenn Forecasts (LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Langen Mcalenn boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.62.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $86.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,887,000 after buying an additional 610,043 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,671,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,764,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,500,000 after buying an additional 779,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,343,000 after buying an additional 288,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 953,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 169,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

