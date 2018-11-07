Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) PT Raised to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $610.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.89 and a beta of 0.47. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.88.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 25,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $357,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,386.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,750 shares of company stock worth $2,234,053. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 327.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 189,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

