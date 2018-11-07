Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.20%.

LGF.B opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.95. Lions Gate Entertainment has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $34.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on LGF.B shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $831,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Raymond Burns acquired 50,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

