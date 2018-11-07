Lipe & Dalton Purchases 17,092 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,401,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,514,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,151,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,488,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,090,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 150,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,535,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,631,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

Shares of VIAB opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/lipe-dalton-purchases-17092-shares-of-viacom-inc-viab.html.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.