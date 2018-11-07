Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.49.

NYSE:LMT opened at $306.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $283.21 and a 52 week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

