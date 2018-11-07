LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Director Michael K. Simon Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,026 shares in the company, valued at $52,022,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LogMeIn stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. Analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LogMeIn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on LogMeIn from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,489,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,588,000 after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 20.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,951,000 after buying an additional 307,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 16.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,385,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,473,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after buying an additional 173,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

