Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

