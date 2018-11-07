Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 14,626 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $79,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $310.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.38 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.74.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total transaction of $25,088,832.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,088,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $7,361,323.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,842 shares of company stock worth $113,900,463. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

