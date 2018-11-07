Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.26% of Yum China worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70,517 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,697,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,911 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

YUMC opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

