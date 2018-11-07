Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $111.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Shares of LOW opened at $97.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,755,000 after purchasing an additional 52,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

