Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Holdings Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $39,236,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 467,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.67. 4,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-holdings-trimmed-by-pendal-group-ltd.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.