Lumentum (LITE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $219,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $157,708.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,421 shares of company stock worth $648,010. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

