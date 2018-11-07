LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,636 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,874,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,772,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,640,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/lvw-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-plains-all-american-pipeline-l-p-paa.html.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.