Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.58 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.99.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $119.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

