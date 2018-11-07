LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Major Shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc Buys 474,938 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 474,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.51 per share, for a total transaction of $43,461,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 131,870 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,277,097.00.

LYB stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $85.60 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

