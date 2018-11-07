MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 135,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.