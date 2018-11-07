Main Street Research LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,999,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 637,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,980,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 635,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 320,333 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 194,774 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

