Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS: MNSB) is one of 63 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Competitors 610 1720 1571 73 2.28

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.85%. Given Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 15.39% N/A N/A Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Competitors 18.49% 11.69% 1.05%

Risk and Volatility

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $29.23 million $3.88 million 21.24 Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Competitors $14.31 billion $2.40 billion 12.02

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) peers beat Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

