Malibu Boats (MBUU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,231. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $41.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other news, insider Clair William Paxson St, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $737,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $11,390,169 in the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

