Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLVF shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

MLVF stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.15.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Weagley purchased 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $139,965.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $385,623. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Gangemi purchased 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $29,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $788,949. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

