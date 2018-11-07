Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 441.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $21,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 79.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $721,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 28.6% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 227.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.97. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/mammoth-energy-services-inc-tusk-holdings-lifted-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.