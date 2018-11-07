Manado Gold (MDO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Manado Gold Corp (CVE:MDO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Manado Gold (CVE:MDO)

Manado Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

