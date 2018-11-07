Manitowoc (MTW) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 1,038,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 560,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MTW. Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 price target on Manitowoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a PE ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.62.

About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

